'The right decision was made', 'subs were perfectly timed', 'shocking game of football': Hibs fans react to 1-0 win over St Mirren

It was the first game back in charge for coach David Gray after the sacking of Shaun Maloney earlier in the week.

Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted to the result on social media...

@FamousFive23: "Subs were timed perfectly well done sir David.”

Hibs keeper Matt Macey comes for a late cross during his side's win over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

@HibeesMc: “Honestly just delighted to be celebrating a win again don’t care if it doesn’t mean much.”

@purv1875: "Means plenty, we continued the way we were playoffs were a possibility.”

@CraigccHealey: "This result would have put us back in 4th. What a shambles the split is well down today lads.”

@jordanbrown9: "Pretty dire game but got to take that! Got the win we needed to kill off any worry of heading towards the play off place. Time to play some of the kids last 4 games let’s see what they’re all about.”

@AngryPorteous: "Thank goodness. Now let's have a total clear out and start again in the summer with a decent manager hopefully.”

@stuartyboy_70: “A win’s a win. But that was a truly shocking game of football.”

@KurtisPred: “Terrible game, i don’t see much effort on the pitch such a joke of movement / passing and to just win on 1 - 0 Yawn. a win’s a win but where was the effort.”

@JDHibs: "Superb Hibs. Couldn't care about performances right now. That win was major. 2 wins & a draw from 3 games for SDG this season.”

@wallace92hfc: "Not pretty but immediately proven the right decision was made. Just about safe now….”

