The unsung Hibs hero who could answer Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 SOS

In the thick of it - Cadden (centre) has been hailed as an example to every potential Hibs player. Could he do a turn for Scotland?

There are two things Steve Clarke won’t be short of as he prepares to name an over-sized 26-man squad for the Euro 2024 Finals. Worries over the fitness of key players. And free advice on who he absolutely MUST take to Germany.

Linking one with the other, then, what chance a relatively unsung Hibs hero emerging from the international wilderness to answer an SOS from the Scotland boss? It wouldn’t be the craziest call, by any distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Cadden could easily be this summer’s Stephen O’Donnell, emulating the efforts of a solid SPFL pro who showed, during Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventure, exactly how far a great attitude, a good brain and coachability can take a player. Few who know Cadden, a man with two international caps to his name, doubt that he’d answer the call. Or that he’d perform manfully in the dark blue of his country.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery, consistently amazed by Cadden’s ability to storm straight back into the first team after nine months out with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, is blunt when asked how the right back would fare even if thrown into that opening fixture against hosts – and tournament favourites – Germany, the former Scotland Under-21 midfielder saying: “I think he’d cope absolutely fine with it. He’s played international football before, he’s played in big games, and sometimes you come back a better player – and a better person – after a long-term injury.

“Being out for so long gives you time to reflect on how you can be better. I know Chris does a lot of stuff on his mindset, working on that side of the game. That’s why he could come back and hit the ground running.

“It takes a resilient character and a strong mindset to come back from such a long injury and look like you’ve never been out. That tells you what you’re getting from Chris.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Everton’s Nathan Patterson out for the season and Aaron Hickey touch-and-go in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Brentford team since October, Clarke is running low on fully fit options at right back. Anthony Ralston, a regular member of the Scotland squad, has started only seven games for Celtic this season.

Ross McCrorie is being touted as an option by a lot of people who haven’t seen him play for Bristol City this season, the versatile all-rounder usually making the list of potential replacements because he’s a recognisable name from his time at Aberdeen. But is he really the best option at right wingback, should Clarke go for his old favourite 3-4-2-1 formation?

Max Johnston, formerly of Motherwell, is apparently doing well at Sturm Graz and made the bench for last year’s friendly defeat to France. After that, it starts to get pretty thin. Which is where Cadden, whose only two caps came against Mexico and Peru in that madcap summer tour of 2018, may step in.

His club manager thinks it’s a possibility, at least, saying: “I think the young boy Nathan Patterson is an outstanding young talent. But he’s out for the season now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, any Scottish player who plays right back is surely going to be thinking it could happen if they have a strong end to the season, with four games to go. I think Chris has been on a long journey, coming back from the injury, but he’s a fantastic professional.

“He’s an example of the culture I want to build at this club. Hard working, honest and consistent. The one thing with Chris is he will consistently deliver. You know what you get from him.

“Since he came back into our team, he’s been a breath of fresh air. Even while he was injured, I watched how he conducted himself on a daily basis and talked to him regularly.

“His mindset is exactly what I want in the players I’m looking to bring to this club. Single-minded and focused on being the best version of himself every day, in training, playing a game, attending a function, whatever he does. He’s a great example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t pick the Scotland team, obviously. It’s easy for me to say. But if Scotland are struggling for a right back, he’s definitely someone who will maybe be considered by Steve Clarke and his staff.