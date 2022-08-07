The French striker notched an assist for Martin Boyle’s injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season but might have scored himself in the first half, Craig Gordon pulling off a trademark wonder save to deny the on-loan St. Gallen forward.
And after applauding his performance against the Tynecastle Park side, Johnson insisted the former Nantes youngster can bring more to the side.
“I think he has more in him, I really do. The lads need to understand how quick he is,” the Easter Road boss explained.
"There was a good opportunity in the first half when Ewan Henderson had drawn the full-back deeper to slide him in, and Joe Newell had one where he needed a better trajectory and he was in.
"He has proper pace, pure speed and agility.”
Youan has been played as a wide forward by previous managers but Johnson admits he will persist in playing the 23-year-old as an old-fashioned centre-forward.
"I think managers have always moved him wide but I’m going to persist in him playing in that number nine role and develop him and teach him what he needs.
“We have those flash moments in our team because of the pace of some players. Elias Melkersen is quick and agile, obviously Élie, Martin Boyle, Jair Tavares – they are all quick and agile and that presents a threat and means the footballers can start dominating games a bit more.”