The promising goalkeeper follows in the footsteps of fellow Hibs development team stars Josh O’Connor and Murray Aitken, who last week agreed to join Airdrieonians on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

At Queens, Johnson will join up with former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley, who is the manager of the cinch League One side.

The 18-year-old is someone who Hibs have high hopes for the future. He was signed to a new four-year deal in February and got his first taste of competitive football on a pair of emergency loan deals at Airdrie himself earlier this campaign.

Hibs youngster Murray Johnson will join Queen of the South on loan for next season. Picture: SNS

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “This is a really positive move for Murray, a young player that we hold in incredibly high regard.

“He has performed well with our development squad and has come on leaps and bounds learning off David Marshall. Next season the test for him is to perform week in, week out in a competitive league under pressure. I’m sure he will rise to that, and it’ll help his development.

“I look forward to seeing how Murray benefits from this move.”

His signing raises questions about the future of outgoing Hibs keeper Kevin Dabrowski. The Polish custodian has been on loan at Queens since January and has been told he has no future with the Easter Road, who will let his contract expire this summer.

Dabrowski is a popular figure at Palmerston. It remains to be seen whether the move for Johnson has any baring on Queens’ bid to keep Dabrowski in Dumfries beyond the summer.

