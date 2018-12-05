‘This is just getting silly now’: Hibs fans react after St Mirren draw

Hibs fans have their say on social media after another disappointing result and performance.

@R11Loading: “I’d drop Bogdan now, give Rocky the gloves. Apart from that I do now know what else I’d do with the current Hibs team.”

@Cscott5: “Cumoaan hibs....This is just getting silly now.”

@connormcleod22: “When’s Mallan getting dropped? That’s the only thing that’s no been tried yet.”

@Harry_McArthur: “I was going to try and think of something stupid to respond with but in honesty I’m stumped. I thought we were a certainty for Europe now I feel vibes of old. Quite simply not good enough. Onto the next one cause after we beat Hamilton we’ll be back innit.”

@ScottBallandOr: “Start Porteous at striker on Saturday.”

@fairgrieve_alex: “Never mind that’s the tough games out of the way...”

@KeithARobertson: “Good character but still under par.”

@yekimevol: “All of that is right but to me we only have Slivka, Mallan and Bartley as proper center mids. Horgan is a LW and Milligan is a CB who struggle paying in the central areas.”

@mattwiilson: “Great result considering how we played. Porteous the only positive. Hospitality bar must’ve been open from midday to those who voted Horgan MOTM.”

@Kenneth17525277: “Possession does not win football matches...and another thing stop so many changes to a team...every week we have a different back 4 and as for kamberi... the lengths we went to get him to sign...bet dempster wish she did not bother.”

@scottyb1875: “Where’s Lennon... he needs to explain his decisions and his selections it’s not all the players.”