‘This is just getting silly now’: Hibs fans react after St Mirren draw

Hibs manager Neil Lennon, right, with assistant manager Garry Parker, watches on during his side's draw with St Mirren. Picture: SNS
Hibs manager Neil Lennon, right, with assistant manager Garry Parker, watches on during his side's draw with St Mirren. Picture: SNS
0
Have your say

Hibs fans have their say on social media after another disappointing result and performance.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

@R11Loading: “I’d drop Bogdan now, give Rocky the gloves. Apart from that I do now know what else I’d do with the current Hibs team.”

@Cscott5: “Cumoaan hibs....This is just getting silly now.”

@connormcleod22: “When’s Mallan getting dropped? That’s the only thing that’s no been tried yet.”

@Harry_McArthur: “I was going to try and think of something stupid to respond with but in honesty I’m stumped. I thought we were a certainty for Europe now I feel vibes of old. Quite simply not good enough. Onto the next one cause after we beat Hamilton we’ll be back innit.”

@ScottBallandOr: “Start Porteous at striker on Saturday.”

@fairgrieve_alex: “Never mind that’s the tough games out of the way...”

@KeithARobertson: “Good character but still under par.”

@yekimevol: “All of that is right but to me we only have Slivka, Mallan and Bartley as proper center mids. Horgan is a LW and Milligan is a CB who struggle paying in the central areas.”

@mattwiilson: “Great result considering how we played. Porteous the only positive. Hospitality bar must’ve been open from midday to those who voted Horgan MOTM.”

@Kenneth17525277: “Possession does not win football matches...and another thing stop so many changes to a team...every week we have a different back 4 and as for kamberi... the lengths we went to get him to sign...bet dempster wish she did not bother.”

@scottyb1875: “Where’s Lennon... he needs to explain his decisions and his selections it’s not all the players.”