Thomas Agyepong joins Hibs on season-long loan from Manchester City

Hibs have announced the signing of Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Sky Blues in 2015 from the Right to Dream Academy, has completed his registration with the Easter Road side.

However, he is not expected to be included in the squad to face Molde on Thursday night, with the player’s visa process still to be completed.

Agyepong will join up with his new team mates once all the paperwork is sorted and, having been registered with UEFA, could be included for the return leg against Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side in Norway next week.

Agyepong has had two loan spells at Twente and NAC Breda in the Netherlands, and made his international debut for Ghana in June last year, playing in a 5-0 win over Ethiopia.

Speaking earlier this month, Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: “Thomas will be with us on a year’s loan. He’s very similar to Brandon [Berker], good with both feet, quick, good end product.”

Agyepong will wear the number 17 shirt for Hibs.