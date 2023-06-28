Three clubs 'interested in deal' for Hibs attacker as summer rebuild continues

The forward will be allowed to leave Hibs on a season-long loan deal after failing to hit the back of the net once in his debut season following a move from Swindon Town.

The Scottish Sun are reporting Leyton Orient currently lead the chase for the 26-year-old, though Colchester United and another unnamed English side are also in the hunt. McKirdy still has another two years left on his deal.

Manager Lee Johnson is hesitant to seek a permanent departure for the player who lit up League Two with Swindon prior to his move to the Capital last summer. The hope is that another spell in England’s lower leagues will help rediscover his confidence and scoring touch.

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy could be heading out on loan during the summer transfer window. Picture: SNS

Despite the sale of Kevin Nisbet to Millwall, Hibs still have four first-team strikers on their books, while wide players Elie Youan and Martin Boyle can also operate at the position.

Both Elias Melkersen and Christian Doidge are returning from loan deals. The latter spent the majority of the 2022/23 season with Kilmarnock, while Melkersen comes back to Leith having failed to win a permanent move at Sparta Rotterdam following a temporary switch in the January transfer window.

Experienced forward Adam Le Fondre joined the club earlier this month from Sydney FC in Australia’s A-League. The 36-year-old previously worked with Hibs’ new director of football Brian McDermott at Reading. He is one of four new faces in the door at Easter Road, along with goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc and left-back Jordan Obita.

Message from the editor