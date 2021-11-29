Three Hibs Women players in Scotland squad as Leah Eddie joins Rachael Boyle and Amy Muir

Scotland call: Leah Eddie

The 20-year-old defender has one senior cap to date and joins club colleagues Rachael Boyle and Amy Muir in Pedro Martínez Losa’s squad.

Eddie was one of three additions to the group after Jen Beattie and Claire Emslie pulled out. Celtic duo Tegan Bowie and Kelly Clark were also called into the squad.

Boyle started in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Friday night, earning her 42nd cap, while Muir was an unused substitute.

Scotland currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group with ten points from four matches, but face a stern test against the Spaniards.

Coach Jorge Vilda, a former Barcelona youth prospect, has led La Roja to four straight wins, with 35 goals scored and none conceded, including 10-0 and 12-0 maulings of the Faroe Islands.

