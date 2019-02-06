Three things we learned from Celtic 2 - 0 Hibs

Three observations as Hibs succumbed to defeat against the champions in Glasgow.

More courage needed

Hibs are one of the more consistent performers when pitched against either Celtic or Rangers, irrespective if the game is at home or away. Earlier on in the campaign when the Easter Road men went down 4-2 at Celtic Park, Hibs had the hosts under the cosh for long spells, scoring two fantastic goals. Tonight was a completely different narrative.

Too often the visitors chose the wrong option when bearing down on goal despite finding themselves in some useful areas. More often than not the attack was brought to a halt by a misplaced pass or reluctance to have an attempt on goal. Celtic No.1 Scott Bain was a virtual spectator and didn’t have a save to make.

Injury curse strikes again?

Caretaker duo Eddie May and Grant Murray – or if a new manager is appointed within the coming days – will hope that the injuries that forced captain David Gray and Ryan Gauld to be substituted in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Celtic doesn’t keep them on the sidelines for a prolonged spell. May admitted in the aftermath that the duo are doubtful for the weekend visit of the Fifers.

Gray has already missed a large part of the season already and Gauld has only been seen in a green-and-white jersey on five separate occasions since his move from Portugal last month. Both players will still hope to play a big part between now and the end of the season but that decision may now be out of their hands.

The next game could be season defining

Hibs’ best chance of turning their season around now rests on Saturday’s visit of League One outfit Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup. Their quest for a European spot looks to be all but over given fourth-placed Kilmarnock are 14 points better off with just eight games to go until the split.

The Hibees now have a real fight on their hands just to secure a top-six berth with St Johnstone currently in pole position. Motherwell have also leapfrogged the Capital men into seventh following a fifth consecutive win at St Mirren and Livingston’s goalless stalemate at Tynecastle keeps them in real contention.

Victory against Raith would see Hibs into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and just another 90 minutes from a semi final at Hampden. A place in the last eight of a competition that means so much to the club could be just the boost the players need.