Three things we learned from Hibs 2-0 Hamilton

Three things we learned from Hibs’ Ladbrokes Premiership victory against Hamilton....

Super Slivka

The Lithuanian midfielder has enjoyed a run of games in recent weeks and his confidence is growing all the time. The 23-year-old perhaps suffered last season from the presence of Scott Allan, Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn but he is making that central midfield berth his own this season. The former Juventus kid looked comfortable on the ball and wasn’t shy in getting forward and having a couple of attempts on goal. He is starting to show exactly why he was brought in on a long-term deal and if Paul Heckingbottom can continue to get the best out of him, he will be a valuable asset as Hibs look to haul themselves into the top six.

Formidable front two

The partnership formed by Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren in the second half of last season had Hibs fans in raptures, and while the Easter Road side attempted to recreate that bond this season, a number of factors prevented a repeat. Kamberi looked like he was beginning to rediscover his mojo when Oli Shaw was paired with him in attack but the arrival of Marc McNulty has given the Swiss striker a huge boost. The duo dovetail perfectly and while it’s early days, the pair are a good bet to plunder more goals between them as Hibs look to go on a run following Heckingbottom’s arrival.

Man-mountain McGregor

Heckingbottom spoke of his delight at securing a clean sheet in his first game in the dugout and while the whole back five performed well, Darren McGregor was the pick of the bunch. The 33-year-old mopped up anything Hamilton threw at him, putting his body on the line and stepping in to make vital interceptions at key moments in the game. Following Efe Ambrose’s departure, and with Ryan Porteous a long-term absentee through injury, McGregor is likely to see a lot more game time than he might have imagined at the start the campaign. On today’s showing, Hibs are in safe hands.