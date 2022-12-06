The 39-year-old came through the club’s youth system himself, making his senior debut at the age of 18, and scored 58 goals in 166 games before a lucrative move to Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow and spells with Birmingham City and Barnsley before he returned to the capital in 2011 and hit 16 goals in 40 games.

Son Josh impressed in last year’s title-winning under-18s and leads the line in the club’s UEFA Youth League matches, but has just eight minutes of first-team action under his belt as a late substitute in a defeat at Pittodrie against Aberdeen last season – and O’Connor senior wants to see more kids getting gametime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Lee Johnson has brought in too many new players, I’d have maybe looked at the ones already here,” he said. “January is just around the corner and you need to see what happens then, but hopefully a few of the young boys do get a chance – I know Murray Aiken has been in the squad recently but not got on the pitch.

Several of the Hibs under-19 squad have either made their senior debut or been involved on match day.