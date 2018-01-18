Tommy Wright open to move for Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson

Tommy Wright says he is open to welcoming Hibs Danny Swanson back to St Johnstone.

Saints have been linked with a move for Swanson – who only left the club in the summer – following Michael O’Halloran’s return to Rangers.

O’Halloran scored five goals for St Johnstone during a loan spell earlier in the season but has been recalled by Graeme Murty, leaving Wright short on wide options after he admitted there is little chance of a return for the winger.

Swanson has emerged as a target for the Perth club after struggling for game time at Hibs and following an alleged clash with manager Neil Lennon during a recent trip to Portugal, and – despite wishing to play it down – Wright admitted he would be happy to see him back at McDiarmid Park for a third time.

“Danny is a player who has done extremely well here,” he said. “If there is an opportunity where he is available and shows a willingness to come back, I wouldn’t have a problem as he’s done extremely well here.

“(However) Danny’s future is for Hibs and Neil to decide, and not me.”

He added: “If Danny wanted to come and is available, it’s an easy option for me, but there are other options that we have.

“The main thing is to have someone who will impact the starting XI and not just the squad, because we have enough young players who can step up.”