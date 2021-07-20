Tony Begg quits as Penicuik Athletic boss to take on Hibs role

As co-manager Tony Begg guided Penicuik Athletic through to the third round of the Scottish Cup in 2018-19. He has now resigned after two and a half year at his home town club

The East of Scotland League Premier Division club made the announcement after last night’s 1-0 victory over Crossgates Primrose, which leaves Penicuik with maximum points after their first two games.

Penicuik Athletic announced on Twitter: “We can confirm that @tonybegg has tonight resigned from his position as manager of Penicuik Athletic to take on a full time role with Hibernian. We wish him all the best for the future & thank you for your time at Penicuik.”

Highly-respected, Begg is a former Hibs academy coach and holds UEFA A, UEFA Elite Youth A and Advanced Children’s coaching licenses. He’s also been employed by the Scottish FA for the past nine years.

Tony Begg, right, was co-manager of Penicuik with Kevin Milne, left, before taking sole charge in February 2020

He spent two years as an academy coach at Motherwell before taking on a similar role at Easter Road from 2012 to 2014, departing to join the Scottish FA full-time as part of its coach education and mentoring programme.

Begg was officially installed as Penicuik co-manager in December 2018 and famously helped guide the team through to the third round of the Scottish Cup in 2018-19, when they were eventually beaten 1-0 by Partick Thistle at Firhill.

He took sole charge of his home-town club in February 2020 when Kevin Milne resigned due to personal reasons.

The Cuikie would have been among the promotion challengers last season, which was abandoned due to Covid.