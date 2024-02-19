Tony Mowbray recently took over as manager of Birmingham City.

Former Hibs manager Tony Mowbray will be stepping away from his role at Birmingham City on medical grounds for six-eight weeks.

The 60-year-old departed Sunderland earlier this season but has remained in the English Championship at St Andrews. He managed Hibs between 2004-06 and achieved consecutive top four finishes in the Scottish top flight.

He has since managed West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Blackburn, Sunderland and current side Birmingham City. His absence will last up to two months, according to the club.

Mowbray said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

"Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: “Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started.

"In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the Club forward.”