As the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season comes to a close, we will soon be able to look back at another campaign full of interesting statistics to dissect. While goals scored, clean sheets kept and saves made are often the biggest talking points, there are other interesting stats to take into account.

Using data provided by WhoScored?, we have put together the top 10 Premiership players who have won the most fouls per game throughout the season so far. Take a look below at the tricky stars from Scotland’s top flight who have drawn in the most fouls on average per 90 mins, including Hearts and Hibs players.