The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is almost over, with 33 games now in the books for all 12 teams. There have been some standout performers in the current campaign - today, we’ll be looking at 15 of the best centre-halves in the division, according to data gathered from WhoScored.
Our list features players from across Scotland’s top league competition - predictably, Celtic and Rangers players land lofty positions, but stars from Hearts and Hibs also managed to find their way onto it. Additionally, players from teams such as Aberdeen, Dundee and Kilmarnock also feature - before we begin, can you guess who they are?
