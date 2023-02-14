Earlier this month, the American-based businessman wrote an open letter to Hibs supporters revealing he had been undergoing treatment for cancer and reiterated his and his family’s commitment to the club.

Gordon and Kensell are in near-daily contact with the latter running the club in the executive chairman’s absence. Alerted to the news some time ago, Kensell admitted a sense of relief that supporters now knew of Gordon’s diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a human level it's been really tough. Staff have built relationships with Ron, Ian, Kit, the whole family,” the Hibs CEO said. “There's an emotion involved with anything that goes on but he's in the best hands he can be and he's got excellent medical care.

Ben Kensell is currently running Hibs on a day-to-day basis

"I'm pleased it's out in the open now – I've known for a protracted period of time, but Ron absolutely is a fighter and he's nothing but committed to Hibs, and so is the family. That's always been the case since he first informed me.

"He was hugely humbled by the response from the fans; he told me that himself as we still speak every day, and he was delighted with the way the football world came together to support him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insisting that it was very much business as usual at the Capital club, Kensell believes Gordon took care of a lot of questions fans might have had with his statement of February 3.

"He's delegated responsibility to me to ensure that we run the club in the way he would want it to be run. I've now known him for the best part of two years so I completely understand and appreciate how he wants us to run it from a governance perspective and we're very clear on the sense of direction,” Kensell continued.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has been undergoing treatment for cancer