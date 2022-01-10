Rocky Bushiri has joined Hibs on loan from Norwich

The Belgian-born centre-back is the club’s fourth January signing and sixth overall for the second half of the campaign joining Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Chris Mueller, and Dylan Tait.

The deal is thought to be a considerable coup for Hibs, with Easter Road chief Ben Kensell travelling down to Norwich to work closely with his former colleagues in East Anglia and Carrow Road counterpart Stuart Webber over a number of days to help broker the deal.

Hibs have an option to buy the 22-year-old on a permanent contract in the summer when the loan deal expires, with transfer details already agreed.

He is comfortable playing in a back three or a back four and began his career in his homeland with Oostende before joining the Canaries in 2019. Bushiri had loan spells at Eupen, Blackpool, Sint-Truiden and Mechelen and was capped seven times by Belgium Under-21s, playing alongside former Hibs midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Manager Shaun Maloney said: “Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions.

“Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

“Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play.”