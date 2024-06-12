The star is a Hibs hero | SNS Group

Easter Road favourite on future: ‘We’ll see what happens next ...’

Hibs star Martin Boyle has dropped a huge hint over his interest in a move to Perth Glory. And the A-League side’s director of football says he’s ready to “continue the conversation” with the Socceroos international.

Boyle still has a year to go on his Hibs contract. But the 31-year-old admits he’s keen to repay Aussie football for showing faith in him, providing the opportunity to play international football after Scotland passed on his talents, by playing for “a year or two” in the country’s domestic league.

Aussie soccer legend Stan Lazaridis - in charge of all transfer dealings at Perth - admitted he’d “love” to sign the attacker, who turned in a Man of the Match performance at Glory’s home stadium on Monday night, scoring one and bagging two assists as the Socceroos beat Palestine 5-0. And Boyle, speaking to Australian TV after the game, did little to dispel talk of a move to Perth.

Despite describing the chatter as “speculation” and insisting “I’m still under contract with Hibs”, Boyle said: “We’ll see what happens when I get back to the club. I’m going to enjoy a few weeks off.

“We’ll see what the future holds. But it’s a fantastic place, a fantastic arena, the fans are incredible.”

Asked about his desire to sample the A-League while still at the peak of his powers, Boyle admitted: “I would like to play a year or two and give everything I’ve got. Since I’ve been in this set-up, they’ve given me a lot. A lot of trust. I feel like if I can come out here and ply my trade, I’m giving a little bit back.”

Lazaridis, put on the spot by fellow pundits as he provided analysis on the game for Aussie broadcasters 10 Football, said of a potential move for Boyle: “I would love him here, of course. He’s a quality player. We’ll continue the conversation and see how it goes.”