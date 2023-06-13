News you can trust since 1873
Top 25 transfer fees paid for Scottish players, including former Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers stars - gallery

Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham among clubs who have paid most for Scottish players
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

The UK transfer window officially opens tomorrow and the big clubs in England will once again be shelling out big transfer fees to attract the best players. Will a Scottish player be among them? Probably. Indeed, one of the transfer records that could be broken this summer is amount of money paid for a Scottish player.

With that in mind, here are the top 25 most expensive Scottish players, according to German data site transfermarkt.co.uk. Former Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers players are among them.

One player appears three times and two others are in there twice. Before flicking through the images, how many of them can you name?

Chelsea to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2022/23

1. 25th, Billy Gilmour, £8.33m

Chelsea to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2022/23 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Blackpool to Liverpool, 2011/12

2. 24th, Charlie Adam, £8.4m

Blackpool to Liverpool, 2011/12 Photo: Dave Thompson

Wigan Athletic to Crystal Palace, 2014/15

3. 23rd, James McArthur, £8.8m

Wigan Athletic to Crystal Palace, 2014/15 Photo: Julian Finney

Hull City to Liverpool, 2017/18

4. 22nd, Andy Robertson, £9m

Hull City to Liverpool, 2017/18 Photo: John Powell

