Top 25 transfer fees paid for Scottish players, including former Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers stars - gallery
The UK transfer window officially opens tomorrow and the big clubs in England will once again be shelling out big transfer fees to attract the best players. Will a Scottish player be among them? Probably. Indeed, one of the transfer records that could be broken this summer is amount of money paid for a Scottish player.
With that in mind, here are the top 25 most expensive Scottish players, according to German data site transfermarkt.co.uk. Former Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers players are among them.
One player appears three times and two others are in there twice. Before flicking through the images, how many of them can you name?