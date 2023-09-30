‘Twenty-three shots, ten on target ...’ Hibs boss frustrated by home stalemate
Dundee prove immovable at Easter Road
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said frustration was the overriding emotion after watching his team dominate Dundee – without being rewarded with a victory.
Held to a goalless draw by the visitors, with Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty heaping praise on goalkeeper Trevor Carson for winning his team a point, Hibs head into next weekend’s Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle still unbeaten under Montgomery’s management.
But Monty believes the mountain of chances created should have seen them heading to Gorgie on the back of a third straight victory.
“We are definitely frustrated,” he said, adding: “I thought we did more than enough to win the game.
“The stats don’t win you a game of football - but 23 shots, I think we had ten on target, to their two … so definitely frustrating.
“But we’ll take the positives, another clean sheet, a good performance from everybody – especially the boys who came in after a big week.
“I can’t fault the boys’ effort, the effort was there, the attitude was there, and I thought we played some great stuff. Just a bit of luck at the end we needed - but we move on.
“I would not say it was a bad day at the office, because I think there was a lot of positives to take from the game. But of course, the boys are frustrated.
“When you make 23 opportunities on goal and ten on target - I have to give credit to their goalkeeper, I thought his positioning was really good.
“We attacked a couple of set pieces and we needed one of those to deflect or bounce off the turf and go in. But he seemed to smother everything.
“But fair play to Dundee, they are really resilient, they put their bodies on the line – and the goalkeeper had a great game.
“But you’re going to be disappointed when you create that many chances without winning. On another day, we could have scored a couple of goals.
“It wasn’t to be. But we move on to a big game next week.”
Hibs were applauded off by a crowd of almost 17,000 in their third home game of the week, with the head coach making special mention of the appreciation they showed for a performance only lacking the killer finish.
“If I was a fan, I don’t think I would be disappointed – just frustrated because the boys played some very good stuff,” he said.
“But the fans backed the boys all the way. At times in the second half we needed to show a bit of composure to keep building the play, keep building opportunities. “We just needed the ball to drop to somebody.
“Credit to Dundee, they put a lot of men behind the ball, made a lot of clearances, a lot of blocks. We just couldn’t manage to score.”
Asked if his players might take their frustration out on Hearts next weekend, Montgomery insisted: “I don’t think we need to use the frustration. I think we need to move on now, take the positives and start preparing for a big derby next weekend.”
Docherty said: “Hibs are a very good side. I came and watched them in midweek, and they have a really good style of play.
“So I suppose there is an element of disappointment, but I am delighted to come away with a point.
“There’s a good squad of young players here but behind that there’s a lot of experience. And none more so than Carson.
“He instils a belief, a confidence. He has an inner strength and I think it inspires others.
“So he’s been huge. That’s the reason I went to such lengths during the summer to get him here.
“That game is an example. I said he would win us points and he is proving me right, as I knew he would.”