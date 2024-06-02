Hibs have a huge summer ahead of them as they look to do better than a bottom six Premiership finish.

The 23/24 season brought about an eighth place finish, plus the sackings of Lee Johnson and successor Nick Montgomery as head coach. A huge playing squad is in situ at Easter Road and some have already made their way out the door, including club heroes Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Fans are now very much looking to the future, especially amid investment from Bournemouth owner Bill Foley. Recruitment work like Myziane Maolida would go down a treat and the club have shown they are not afraid to splash cash.

Two current Hibs stars feature as we take a look at the most expensive XI the club have paid fees for. From flops to club heroes, there’s an array of hits and misses within the ranks of this team. Take a look.

GK: Andy Goram (£325k) Andy Goram was number one at Easter Road before moving to Rangers in 1991. Joined from Oldham for six figures four years earlier.

RB: Andy Millen (£300k) Billy Findlay also moved in the other way to Kilmarnock as Hibs made a big play to sign the defender who spent two years in Leith

CB: Ulises De La Cruz (£700K) The Ecuadorian burst the transfer record after his big money move in the Alex McLeish era. His two goals in his only term at Hibs before moving to Aston Villa came against Hearts.

CB: Martin McIntosh (£339K) A reported fee at the time in 2000 was hefty and didn't merit much reward. Injury and competition restricted his appearances to 18 appearances, joining Rotherham United on a three-month loan in August 2001 and then moving permanently in the November for a fee worth £125k.