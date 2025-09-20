Hibs are looking to pile the misery on Rangers and march on to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final stage

A pair of former Rangers stars have the fear for their sides this weekend as Hibs head to Ibrox - with Hearts providing the victory template.

David Gray’s side are fancied by many to waltz into the Premier Sports Cup last four at Hampden by beating an under-fire Light Blues side at Ibrox. Fan protests are to be held pre-match against head coach Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart with Rangers fan wanting both gone, amid three wins from 12 at the start of this season.

Two former Rangers players have been previwing the League Cup quarter-final showdown. For Cammy Bell - who was also briefly at Hibs in 2018 - he believes Hearts’ 2-0 win at Ibrox last time out has shown their Edinburgh rivals the way to get at their beleaguered hosts.

Why Hibs can go to Rangers confidence

Bell told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “You watch any team that Rangers have played this season and they’ll find a way to score against them because they’ve been so poor defensively. I think when you look at Hearts, the high press, they’re making the players uncomfortable when Russell Martin is playing out from the back.

“You can clearly see Rangers aren’t comfortable doing that. So I think that’s the way Hibs will approach it, they’ve got the players to do that, they’ve got players with loads of energy and a real quality about them. This is the fixture that Rangers did not want to face this weekend. With everything that’s been going on, Hibs are probably one of the teams you’d pick that you wouldn’t want to face.

“I think they’re an improving side, I think they’ve added quality to their squad. They’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve got a manager who’s nailed it on and off the pitch. They certainly look like a club who are moving in the right direction, so this is a real difficult fixture for Rangers and based on the evidence you’ve seen so far this season, one that they probably won’t get through. There’s not been enough showing for me this season that Rangers can beat Hibs.”

Craig Moore on Rangers vs Hibs

Ibrox hero Craig Moore is equally concerned about the game. The former Australian reckons Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle are primed to pounce on Rangers weakness at the back. He told Go Radio: “If Rangers are to get a result at the weekend, it would be well needed and obviously great for Russell Martin in terms of his opportunity to try and stay longer at the football club. I can tell you now, however it comes, it will not be pretty because at this moment in time it's not a team that are on a high or have got good confidence.

“So anything that comes at this moment in time for Rangers, I think will be workmanlike. Hibs are going to be a real test because you touch on Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle, he always causes problems, his pace.

“I don't think Rangers are gaining mobility in terms of that back line and all that sort of stuff. If you want to play a little bit higher, which again is the kind of style that they want to play, you're leaving a lot of grass behind you, I don't think it really suits the defenders that they've got in place.”