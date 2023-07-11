Two Hibs players out for remainder of pre-season training camp through injury

Both Lewis Miller and Joe Newell will sit out for the remainder of the Hibees’ trip to the south of Spain due to minor issues which will require a few days to heal.

Newell was substituted during the first half of the 2-0 win over Gibraltar outfit FC Europa at the weekend with a hamstring complaint. Subsequent scans have revealed a small muscle tear and he’ll require two weeks on the sidelines.

Full-back Miller, meanwhile, suffered an issue with a tendon in his calf and will be absent from training or friendly matches for up to a week.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell limped out of the 2-0 victory over FC Europa. Picture: SNS

Barring any set-backs, the pair should be back and fit to play for the opening game of the season as Hibs host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, August 6.

Newell, 30, has featured regularly in the Hibs starting XI since his move from Rotherham in the summer of 2019. He’s played over 100 league fixtures for the club, though will face increased competition ahead of the upcoming campaign with the signing of Dylan Levitt from Dundee United for a fee believed to be around £300,000.