News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Two Hibs players out for remainder of pre-season training camp through injury

Hibs will be without two first-team players for the remaining of their pre-season training camp in Marbella after the pair picked up injuries, the club have announced.
By Craig Fowler
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST

Both Lewis Miller and Joe Newell will sit out for the remainder of the Hibees’ trip to the south of Spain due to minor issues which will require a few days to heal.

Newell was substituted during the first half of the 2-0 win over Gibraltar outfit FC Europa at the weekend with a hamstring complaint. Subsequent scans have revealed a small muscle tear and he’ll require two weeks on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full-back Miller, meanwhile, suffered an issue with a tendon in his calf and will be absent from training or friendly matches for up to a week.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell limped out of the 2-0 victory over FC Europa. Picture: SNSHibs midfielder Joe Newell limped out of the 2-0 victory over FC Europa. Picture: SNS
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell limped out of the 2-0 victory over FC Europa. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Barring any set-backs, the pair should be back and fit to play for the opening game of the season as Hibs host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, August 6.

Newell, 30, has featured regularly in the Hibs starting XI since his move from Rotherham in the summer of 2019. He’s played over 100 league fixtures for the club, though will face increased competition ahead of the upcoming campaign with the signing of Dylan Levitt from Dundee United for a fee believed to be around £300,000.

Miller, meanwhile, is hoping to begin the campaign as the first-choice right-back in Lee Johnson’s team. The 22-year-old Australian found first-team appearances difficult to come by in his maiden season, but did start the final game of the campaign against Hearts and is expected to play more with Chris Cadden out injured with an Achilles injury.

Related topics:SpainGibraltarSt MirrenScottish Premiership