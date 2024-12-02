Two Hibs stars earn Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend selection as Celtic midfielder scores perfect 10

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Hibs secured a much needed three points over the weekend

Hibs won 3-0 away at Motherwell to give their supporters something to finally cheer about. David Gray’s are off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table above Hearts as they look to hit some form over the coming weeks and months and rise up the league.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Edinburgh outfit but they will hope that their victory at Fir Park can give the confidence boost that they needed to get themselves out of trouble. It was a solid performance by Hibs and a few players caught the eye. Here is a look at the Team of the Week via WhoScored....

Rating: 7.6

1. Josh Rae, St Johnstone

Rating: 7.6 | SNS Group

Rating: 8.1

2. James Tavernier, Rangers

Rating: 8.1 | SNS Group

Rating: 9.5

3. Liam Scales, Celtic

Rating: 9.5 | SNS Group

Rating: 8.4

4. Emmanuel Adegboyega, Dundee United

Rating: 8.4 | SNS Group

