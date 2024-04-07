Two Hibs stars named in Scottish Premiership team of the month for March alongside Celtic and Rangers men

Hibs enjoyed an excellent month of football in March.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 7th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 17:21 BST

Two Hibs stars have been named in WhoScored’s Scottish Championship Team of the Month for March.

The pair join stars from Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell in a line-up of last month’s top performers. Nick Montgomery’s side enjoyed a decent month of football in March, taking 7 points from a possible 12 and losing only away at title-chasing Rangers.

That run has them in the top six shake-up but a damaging defeat to St Johnstone has hampered their bid. It’s a disappointing start to April but you can see what Hibs men have earned their place in WhoScored’s March Team of the Month, and you can also see who joins them below.

1. GK: Liam Kelly - 7.1

2. RB: James Tavernier - 7.6

3. CB: Joe Wright - 7.3

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7.3

