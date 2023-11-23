Two key men get 8/10 in tumultuous season - how Hibs players rate so far

One manager sacked and another finding his feet in brutal campaign

Quite the season, eh, Hibs fans? And it’s only November …

It’s pretty tough to assess the performances of players who have endured so much change in the campaign to date.

Let’s start by acknowledging that plenty of these guys bear some responsibility for Lee Johnson getting the sack back in September.

Yet some of those same players were also responsible for Hibs reaching the Viaplay Cup semi-final. And then losing said semi-final.

The truth? One or two never looked comfortable with Johnson’s style of play. A couple have definitely been asked to take a giant leap in adapting to Nick Montgomery’s new game plan.

That’s the context, then, as we look at how the old pros and young bucks have fared to date.

If reducing their efforts to a simple mark out of ten sometimes feels like a subjective over-simplification of a complex situation, it’s at least a starting point for discussion:

GK David Marshall 6/10 New coaching staff have been really impressed with how well the veteran has adapted to building from the back. Reliable rather than spectacular in the business of saving shots.

RB Lewis Miller 6/10 Would probably rate more highly if he'd been consistent. But possibly wouldn't be at Hibs if he could play to his max every week.

CB Will Fish 6/10 Still very much a work in progress, the on-loan Manchester United player has become first choice at centre-half. Learning as he goes. Hopefully.

CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Just watching the Democratic Republic of Congo defender can be a workout for supporters. Almost brilliant. But definitely has some flaws to be ironed out.