Two key men get 8/10 in tumultuous season - how Hibs players rate so far
One manager sacked and another finding his feet in brutal campaign
Quite the season, eh, Hibs fans? And it’s only November …
It’s pretty tough to assess the performances of players who have endured so much change in the campaign to date.
Let’s start by acknowledging that plenty of these guys bear some responsibility for Lee Johnson getting the sack back in September.
Yet some of those same players were also responsible for Hibs reaching the Viaplay Cup semi-final. And then losing said semi-final.
The truth? One or two never looked comfortable with Johnson’s style of play. A couple have definitely been asked to take a giant leap in adapting to Nick Montgomery’s new game plan.
That’s the context, then, as we look at how the old pros and young bucks have fared to date.
If reducing their efforts to a simple mark out of ten sometimes feels like a subjective over-simplification of a complex situation, it’s at least a starting point for discussion: