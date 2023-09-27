Two key players return for Hibs quarter-final

News you can trust since 1873
By John Greechan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:40 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:40 BST
Christian Doidge and Elie Youan have returned to the Hibs starting line-up for tonight’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against St Mirren at Easter Road.

As predicted here, Doidge returns to the first XI in place of Adam Le Fondre, while Youan reclaims his spot on the wing from Jair Tavares.

Doidge had stitches removed from a horrific eye wound on Monday and came through training with no ill effects yesterday.

Youan has fully recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in new manager Nick Montgomery’s first game at the helm, a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Both Doidge and Youan came off the bench to play cameo roles in the weekend win over St Johnstone, as Montgomery marked his home debut with a victory.

And they’ve been rewarded for their performances by being thrown straight into the fray for the clash with St Mirren, with a place in the last four at stake.

Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall – Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita – Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle – Vente, Doidge. Subs: Boruc, Hanlon, Levitt, Stevenson, Le Fondre, Delferrier, Tavares, Campbell, Whittaker.

