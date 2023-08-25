Hibs have sent a tenth player out on loan with young left-back Oscar MacIntyre linking up with former Easter Road midfielder Marvin Bartley at Queen of the South.

The 18-year-old has penned a season-long loan deal but the arrangement will be reviewed during the January transfer window. MacIntyre joins fellow Hibs defender Kyle McClelland at Palmerston and potentially goalkeeper Murray Johnson, who did join the Doonhamers on loan before being recalled following injury to Jojo Wollacott.

MacIntyre, whose brother Jacob is also on Hibs’ books and was on the bench against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, has made three senior appearances for the Capital club but hasn’t been involved with the senior squad for a competitive fixture this campaign. He has, however, played the full 90 minutes in both SPFL Trust Trophy matches against Formartine United and Brechin City and was in the matchday squad for ten first-team games last term, although he was an unused substitute for most of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His versatility could see him utilised further forward either as a wingback or in left midfield for Bartley’s side while he could also fill in at centre-back, having played there in the SPFL Trust Trophy games, but he will get further experience of senior first-team football with the League One side.

Oscar MacIntyre in action for Hibs against Edinburgh City in pre-season. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Hibs academy chief Gareth Evans said: “This is an excellent move for Oscar and will give him good exposure to playing regular senior football at a competitive level. Everyone at the club wishes Oscar the best of luck with the move and we look forward to watching him progress during his time at Queen of the South.”

MacIntyre’s loan follows confirmation of Ewan Henderson joining KV Oostende in the Belgium second division on a similar arrangement, although there will be no review of the deal in January according to the club’s confirmation.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “We wish Hendo all the best during his loan spell in Belgium. This gives him the opportunity to gain regular game-time as KV Oostende look to bounce straight back into the top-tier of Belgian football.”