Two more signings for Hibs Women with arrival of Manchester United defender and American goalkeeper

Dean Gibson’s side have brought in American goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett and former Manchester United Under-21 captain Poppy Lawson.

The arrival of the English youth internationalist, who led the Red Devils to a league and cup double last season, is something of a coup given her standing in the English game and Gibson is delighted to have secured her services.

“Poppy is an exciting signing, she’s coming off the back of a successful season at Manchester United, captaining their under-21s.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At only 18 years old, she is a player who fits the mould here at Hibs really well – young, talented and ambitious. She’s here for two years and we are looking forward to seeing her develop. With her being so young, we need to have patience but her leadership qualities shine through.

“Poppy’s flexibility is what we need. She can play either as a full-back or centre-back so It allows us to utilise her in a couple of positions when necessary.”

Lawson added: “To sign my first professional contract with a club like Hibs is really exciting."

"Dean and his staff are putting everything in place for us to compete for titles and silverware and I can’t wait to join the Hibernian family.”

Ailey Tebbett has joined Hibs after a spell with Hearts

University of Florida graduate Tebbett has been in Scotland for some time, enjoying spells with Kilmarnock and Motherwell before an injury-disrupted season with Hearts.

She said: “It feels amazing to be joining Hibs, it’s a really great feeling – I’m really excited.

"The injuries, unfortunately, haven’t been in my favour but after speaking to Dean and seeing everything behind the scenes here and everything that we’re planning for next season, I’m really excited to get going, get training and hopefully get playing again.”

Gibson added: “Ailey is a young goalkeeper who’s been around the Scottish game for a while now. Last season she had a set back with an injury, but we are eager to help her improve this season at Hibs.”

Poppy Lawson has signed a two-year deal with Hibs Women

“The thing that impressed me the most is the maturity she shows. When you’re a goalkeeper, it can be frustrating as only one can play.

"You have two options; you sit and feel sorry for yourself; or knuckle down work hard and try and get yourself back in the team.

“Ailey, I believe, shows the latter and I truly believe will build up a good ‘goalkeeper’s union’ with Benne [Håland] and Flocks [Chris Flockhart, goalkeeping coach].

"She has a great platform to develop as a goalkeeper and we look forward to watching her grow.”

Lawson will help fill the void left by the departure of defender Amy Muir to Glasgow City while Tebbett will push Håland for the gloves after Emily Mutch’s exit and Gabby English’s retirement from football.

Colette Cavanagh, Alexa Coyle, Ria McCafferty, Eve Donald, and Lucy Ronald also moved on from the club yesterday, while Amy Gallacher had already signed for Celtic.