Uncertainty for former Hibs winger Martin Boyle as Al-Faisaly boss leaves by mutual consent

Martin Boyle's Al-Faisaly have parted company with manager Daniel Ramos

The Portuguese manager, who had spells in charge of homeland teams including Maritimo, Chaves, Rio Ave, Boa Vista, and Santa Clara – who he led to the inaugural Europa Conference League after a best-ever sixth-place finish in the Portuguese top flight – signed a two-year deal with the Harmah-based club in October 2021 but won just two of his 16 games in charge.

Ramos replaced Italian coach Paolo Tramezzani, who himself had only just replaced Brazilian boss Péricles Chamusca in June, but departed after just seven games to take charge of Swiss side Sion for a third time.

Martin Boyle played a key role in the second victory as Al-Faisaly posted a 3-0 victory over Damac, registering a goal and assist, but since then the team has recorded two goalless draws away to Al-Fayha and at home to Al-Raed before a 4-1 reversal away to Al-Fateh.

Al-Faisaly currently sit 13th in the table; two points above the relegation places with just nine games remaining. Al-Ettifaq, who occupy the place below, are a point behind with a game in hand.

Two of Al-Faisaly’s next four games are against teams beneath them in the table, with proverbial six-pointers against Al-Batin on Sunday February 27, and basement club Al-Hazm on Saturday March 5. They then travel to Al-Taawoun on Thursday March 10 before hosting Al-Fateh a week later on March 17.

