Thanks for the support - Monty applauds away fans at full-time.

Nick Montgomery believes his Hibs team finally got the rewards their attacking play deserved in a crushing 3-1 over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. And he insists that finding their clinical touch earlier would have put the Hibees well inside the Scottish Premiership top six – instead of scuffling around the relegation group with nothing of substance to play for.

Speaking after a win that saw Emi Marcondes, club captain Paul Hanlon and fit-again striker Dylan Vente all find the net, Montgomery - publicly warned by the board of a need to improve results in a strongly worded statement last week - said: “I thought the performance was good and the result what we deserved. That’s not always been the case this season.

“We’ve dominated so many games on stats and possession, but they don’t win you games. Putting the ball in the back of the net and being clinical in those moments does - and we were today.

“But we weren’t as clinical as we should’ve been because, if we’re honest, we could’ve scored another four goals - minimum - but their goalkeeper pulled off some great saves.

“I think that’s been the standard most of the season if you look at the statistics. We’re right up there at the top of the league for expected goals.

“You have to put your chances away and be clinical, otherwise you’re susceptible to concede a set-piece or penalty, whatever it is that’s hurt us so many times this season from winning positions.

“I said it this week, we lost 12 points from winning positions and that’s what’s really damaged our points tally this season. It’s really important that when we go ahead, we stay ahead.

“Not being clinical enough has also hurt us this season, but again there’s reasons behind that. It’s nice to pretty much have a full squad back for these last games.”

Victory in Perth didn’t do much to make amends for the recent home loss to St Johnstone, a result that did serious damage to Hibs’ efforts to reach the top six, Monty admitting: “A couple of weeks ago at Easter Road it was a real deflating, disappointing result and their keeper pulled off four or five great saves. We totally dominated.

“What might’ve been, could’ve been doesn’t matter. What does is that we came here, showed good character and the boys put in a good performance.

“We come away with three points after what’s been a difficult couple of weeks. It’s a good group of lads, I’ve never questioned their character. The only question we’ve had is a bit of bad luck throughout the season.

“Sometimes you have to make your own luck, defend in key moments - and we’re probably disappointed we conceded the goal. Other than that, I’m really happy with the result.

“All we can do is get as many points as we can. That was the target we set.

“But it’s one game. We have four more games, four tough games and today was a real test of character after a difficult couple of weeks.

