3 . Jack Ross – UNLUCKY

The late Ron Gordon later admitted that he’d been too quick to get rid of Ross. Even at the time, it felt like an odd move. There wasn’t exactly a groundswell of antipathy towards the manager among fans. And he was generally held to be doing a decent job, a little under two years into his post. With a win percentage pushing 50 per cent, the stats would suggest that Ross – now head of academy at Newcastle United – was no dud. Hibs may have been sitting seventh when he left - but were only 11 points off third place. His sacking smelled like one of those instances when a new owner, badgered by supporters and advisers on the need to take their club to “the next level”, feels compelled to do something for the sake of doing something.