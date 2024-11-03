This can’t keep happening. Not like this. It’s beginning to feel like cruelty now.

Hibs were 30 seconds from the end of regulation time here. Sitting comfortably, if not easily, on a 1-0 lead that barely reflected their domination of Dundee United.

But a hugely controversial VAR penalty decision, for a Mykola Kuharevich offence that saw the striker receive a second yellow card, allowed Sam Dalby to equalise from the spot with the clock showing 89:30. And, although David Gray threw on substitute after substitute in 13 frantic minutes of time added on, the 10 men of Hibs could not overcome the numerical disadvantage – or the emotional impact of suffering yet another late, late disaster.

In a season of so many dropped points, with Hibs conceding NINE league goals after the 75-minute mark in just 11 league games, is there any consolation to be taken from the fact that at least they didn’t lose? Or the that they looked the more likely to score even after that late hammer blow? Not much. And it doesn’t help them climb the table.

A thumping Lewis Miller header just before the half-hour mark had put Gray’s men into a deserved lead. And they had chances to put this game beyond all doubt. But then, well, you know …

Hibs started AND finished the afternoon rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. Whatever anyone might have said about games in hand, they remain under pressure to get points, plural, on the board.

A change of personnel and a tweak to the formation seemed to pay immediate dividends, with a flexible 4-3-3 allowing Joe Newell to get more involved in attacking play. The fact that wingers Junior Hoilett and Martin Boyle could drive inside to create width for the overlapping fullbacks was also an early indicator of better things to come.

That both fullbacks should combine for the opener might have surprised some. But the crossing ability of Jordan Obita and the aerial threat of Miller will surely have featured prominently in Jim Goodwin’s analysis of main opposition threats.

Credit skipper Newell for showing quick thinking to take a short free-kick before United could get their defence set, the midfielder simply rolling the ball to Obita. From there, the left back took a touch and then very deliberately picked out the head of Miller with cross that must have travelled 60 yards; United goalie Jack Walton had no chance with the finish.

Ahead and in firm control, Hibs went chasing a second. Martin Boyle saw a shot deflected over the bar, the winger also hitting a rather tame free kick straight at Walton after Kuharevich’s fancy footwork had drawn the full, while Miller continue to be a menace as he challenged for every high ball into the United box.

The visitors benefited from a change of shape at the start of the second half, moving to a flat back four and looking to generate more opportunities from the flanks. It should have paid off when Luca Stephenson drifted in behind the Hibs defence on the right before teeing up David Babunski 10 yards from goal – but his shot was pulled wide.

Still, Hyeokkyu Kwon had a chance to lob the keeper after a bit of a mix-up in the United defence, the on-loan Celtic midfielder sending his long-range effort drifting just wide. Hibs looked capable of adding to their tally.

The loss of Miller to injury on the hour mark was a blow. Not least because the absence of another right back on the bench meant Hibs had to switch to a back three to accommodate substitute centre-half Jack Iredale.

Marvin Ekpiteta had a header tipped over and Boyle saw a cross pilled, as Hibs piled on the pressure. And then all hell broke loose. Kuharevich, already booked for a foul on William Ferry, was adjudged to have fouled Emmanuel Adeboyega at set piece in the box. And Dalby put the chance away.

