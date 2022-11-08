Like many of his managerial cohorts, the Hibs boss is troubled by VAR’s rocky start to life in the cinch Premiership. Lengthy delays for checks dominated the first half of the 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen as referee David Munro checked for offside and a penalty, as well as ordering a retake for the spot-kick with Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall adjudged to be off his line when the initial kick was taken.

Confusion reigned as players, coaching staff, and supporters attempted to follow the process as time ticked by, with eight additional minutes played at the end of the first period at Pittodrie.

“I haven’t enjoyed VAR so far. I’ve been a bit confused by it. I want clarity. I’d like to know what’s going on but some teams haven’t got big screens. It does feel quite rushed to me – I think they would be better off having 30 or 40 practices at it,” Johnson said, previewing Hibs’ home game against Ross County on Tuesday night.

“I can imagine what it’s like in the control room with the pressure of making decisions when the game is still going on. It’s intense. The referee has made a decision, there are so many elements plus all of us are saying, ‘come on, get on with it, this is boring.’

"The flow, the momentum is killed. That’s why I haven’t really enjoyed it. I feel a bit suppressed on the sidelines because I’m not quite sure what’s going on or what to do.”