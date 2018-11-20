Video: Tim Cahill tells Martin Boyle he’s part of the Australia family

On the eve of his final game for Australia after a legendary career, Tim Cahill took time to welcome Hibs star Martin Boyle to the squad by presenting him with a signed jersey.

The 25-year-old, who would go on to score twice and assist another as Australia defeated Lebanon, decided to switch allegiances after failing to break into the Scotland national set-up.

He previously made his debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with South Korea last week.

Ahead of his second appearance, Cahill made sure he felt at home in the Australian “family” as he made a heartfelt speech before handing Boyle the jersey.

He said: “For you, your Australian mate. You’re part of the family mate – you’re blood. Everyone in this room will take care of you.

Martin Boyle celebrates scoring a goal with team-mate Milon Degenek. Picture: Getty

“It’s a special thing to be part of this group and part of the journey and part of what Arnie’s creating.”

“For you son, I just want to say that this is your new family.

“You’re Australian – be proud and wear this jersey with pride.

“This will be one of the best moments of your life.

“I’ll hand the floor over to you as this is as much your moment as mine.”

Boyle then got up and said: “They obviously means a lot to me. I’d like to thank all the boys that made me feel welcome.

“Thanks to the backroom stuff and Arnie for giving me this opportunity.

“I promise I’ll give everything for this country and if I’m stepping on that grass, I’ll give everyone 100 per cent.”