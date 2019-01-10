Video: Watch Hibs target Ryan Gauld’s best moments from time at Sporting CP

Hibs are expected to soon complete the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Ryan Gauld on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The former Dundee United man has only made a handful of appearances for the Lisbon club’s first team but has played more than 70 games for Sporting’s second-strng side, scoring eight goals and notching three assists.

The 23-year-old has had loan spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves and most recently Farense in Portugal’s second tier.

This video showcases his skills and eye for goal for Sporting’s B team, giving Hibs fans a taste of what could be to come.