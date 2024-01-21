Visit of Rangers sharpens focus in wake of fumbling Forfar performance

Christian Doidge scores the only goal of the game.

The imminent arrival of Rangers at Easter Road will undoubtedly serve as something of a sense sharpener in the Hibs camp. Meaning it’s vital that everyone involved in yesterday’s grim Scottish Cup scuffle at Station Park needs to learn vital lessons from a scrappy 1-0 win. And fast.

Amid a personnel crisis that left Nick Montgomery unable to fill the bench, the defensive flaws exposed by a distinctly meat-and-potatoes Forfar attack must be of a concern to coaching staff. Again. Play like that on Wednesday night and, well, you can fill in your own punchline. Before the visitors add a couple of their own.

The good news? Hibs will be stronger for the resumption of Scottish Premiership hostilities. Monty won’t rest key players, for starters. And he’ll surely throw new signing Myziane Maolida straight into the squad – probably even the starting XI – for a game of such difficulty.

The other positive to be scavenged from the wreckage of a bleak Saturday afternoon in Angus is that, by the grace of Le God, The Famous Five, Turnbull’s Tornadoes and everything else dear to Hibs supporters, the current crop cannot possibly be this unconvincing again. It’s just an impossibility.

With that in mind, then, what were the key talking points from a game unlikely to be remembered with affection by many of the 3000 Hibs fans who made the journey north?

Christian Doidge is a man among boys

The goal was important. The goal-line clearance he made to keep Hibs in the game during a miserable first half was arguably just as crucial. When his team needed him, the Welshman more than rose to the occasion.

Montgomery was pleased for the big fella. And thrilled that his goal saved his men from the horrors of extra time, the Yorkshireman declaring: “I’m really happy for Doidgey to get the goal - and to get into the next round. Because you see some of the other results, in every country these games are difficult, and all the pressure is on us.

“Doidge is good in the box, we know that. He’s had a tough season with the eye injury then the groin injury but he’s always a threat in the box. He times his jumps well and that was the perfect Doidgey goal from a good ball from Jair Tavares.

“What we didn’t need was extra time. I think myself and David Gray would have had to pull the boots on because we are really struggling for numbers at the minute!”

Luke Amos just became a better option

If the experienced midfielder – currently on trial with Hibs - is 80 per cent fit and 90 per cent willing, Hibs should take a chance on a short-term deal. Not just because they’re short of bodies.

Former QPR midfielder Luke Amos is training with Hibs.

Jimmy Jeggo looked really flat yesterday. Joe Newell actually produced a couple of moments but, well, any afternoon when you miss a penalty, get booked for a cynical foul and then get hooked just after half-time could hardly be called a success. Dylan Levitt? He added something from the bench – but hasn’t always impressed as a starter.

Josh Campbell is a new addition to the long list of long-term injured at East Mains. And nobody’s making any very specific promises about when Jake Doyle-Hayes might return – or how long he’ll take to get match sharp.

If former QPR regular Amos is added to the squad, does he strengthen the central midfield? His CV suggests he could hardly fail to add something. As long as he’s fit. Because, as many an elegant import can testify, the Scottish Premiership is fast. With a capital F.

Everyone gets rusty

The first game back from a winter break, no matter how hard you work during the shutdown, can always leave players looking as if they're wading through treacle. That was certainly the case at Station Park.

Better as the game went on, especially when Levitt, Dylan Vente and Jordan Obita were introduced as substitutes, Hibs were just horribly rigid in the first half against Forfar. Guys got in their lanes, occupied their positions … and then just sort of stayed there, hoping for things to happen.