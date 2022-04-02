'Was said to be carrying a knock and played like it': How the Hibs players rated in 1-1 draw with Dundee United
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road.
GK – Kevin Dabrowski – 6
Couldn’t really do anything about the goal and wasn’t given much to do otherwise.
DRC – Rocky Bushiri – 7
Probably the weakest of the defence but still a solid performance in what was an impressive showing at the back from the hosts. Subbed off on 72 minutes.
DC – Paul Hanlon – 7
Solid display on his return to the starting XI. Was proactive in stepping out and winning possession back for his side.
DLC – Josh Doig – 7
One of the most impressive performers at Hibs across Shaun Maloney’s tenure so far and another strong outing.
RWB – Chris Cadden – 6
Put in the cross for the goal but it was more of a defensive lapse than creative wizardry. His deliveries were erratic in general.
MC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7
A combination of passing, pressing and breaking up play from the ex-St Mirren star helped Hibs control a lot of the midfield.
MC – Joe Newell – 6
Rewarded with a new contract earlier this week but not one of his better performances. Passing lacked its typical incision while he blaze a couple of shots high over the bar.
LWB – Harry Clarke – 7
Looked a little awkward on the left initially. Became clear he was there to try and get on the end of Cadden’s crossing, which he did to rifle in a goal on his debut. Also forced Benjamin Siegrest into a terrific save. Was the brightest player in green and white after the break.
FR – Sylvester Jasper – 5
Was carrying a knock and played like it in 45 minutes. Indecisive on the ball, overhit crosses and didn’t look up for the fight. Hooked at the break.
FC – Elias Melkersen – 6
Barely touched it in the first half as he received little service. Brighter after the break but missed a terrific chance to win it for his side.
FL – Chris Mueller – 5
Lost control too easily at times and didn’t impact the game enough. Booked late on for diving, a decision he was incensed with.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 5
Brought on for Jasper but didn’t do much more to help the attack.
Sub – Drey Wright – 6
Brought some energy down the left in the last 20 minutes.
Sub – James Scott – 5
On late as another option in attack. Wasn’t seen much.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.