Tensions boiled over at the end of the match between Hibs and St Mirren.

Elie Youan had to be escorted off the pitch at the end of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.

A bad situation in the Premiership got worse for the Easter Road club on a dull day at home. A Conor McMenamin double was enough to keep them bottom of the league with one win in 12 leagues games heading into the final international break of 2024.

Martin Boyle missed a penalty before Nicky Cadden pulled one back for Hibs in second half stoppage time from the spot. The latter then thought he had a much-needed leveller but it was chalked off for offside in a dramatic end to the game that Hibs eventually lost.

Tensions boiled over between angry fans and forward Youan at the end of the game. The French forward has been videoed on social media having words with some of the disgruntled supporters post-match and teammate Rocky Bushiri had to step in and get him away from the situation.

Edinburgh Evening News Hibs correspondent, John Greechan, then captured Jordan Obita having to escort the 25-year-old off the pitch and down the tunnel. The video can be viewed via the video player above as boos rang out at Easter Road again.

Youan was the subject of transfer rumours and speculation last summer. He has scored 19 goals in 86 matches for Hibs since arriving from Swiss side St Gallen and he still has 18 months left on his contract at the club. The attacker has played six times this campaign, with one assist in the League Cup vs Queen’s Park.