Mr Angry-Happy! Miller celebrates with his Socceroos team-mates after equalising in a moment of high drama. | AFP via Getty Images

Asian Cup nightmare exorcised as Miller rises to conquer China

Hibs defender Lewis Miller went wild after enjoying a moment of sweet Socceroos redemption today, scoring his first international goal – and instantly being hailed as a “hero” for keeping his country’s World Cup hopes alive. The fullback rose to power home a close-range header from a free-kick in first-half injury time in Adelaide, sparking a comeback that saw the Aussies beat China 3-1 amid euphoric scenes.

The moment of high drama represented a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for Miller, who had been vilified and abused on social media for his part in last season’s Asian Cup disaster, with many fans scapegoating the former Central Coast star for the pre-tournament favourites getting knocked out in the quarter-finals. The player has spoken openly about the “cruel” nature of football, while vowing to bounce back for club and country.

Recalled to the squad by Graham Arnold and then handed a start by new boss Tony Popovic in this morning’s crucial qualifier, Miller was sent away on his long flight to Australia with words of praise from Hibs boss David Gray ringing in his ears, the gaffer saying: “He's someone who can be anything he wants to be. When you look at him from an athletic point of view, he regularly shows those attributes.

“He also has moments where he knows he needs to improve, and that's something we've really worked hard on in the last year and a half since he's been at the club, to be honest. Having played the same position as me, from a coaching point of view, there's a lot of things that I try and help him with. But he is such a big, strong, powerful boy that he can really affect games of football.”

Miller certainly made an impact on today’s game, equalising for the home side just before the referee blew for half-time, leaving the breathless Socceroos commentator to declare: “Right when Australia was crying out for a hero, they’ve found one!”

Craig Goodwin, having already provided the delivery for Miller’s goal, scored eight minutes into the second half to put Australia into the lead. Miller almost claimed an assist when Mitch Duke headed his long throw-in on target, only for the Chinese keeper to make a comfortable save as the game opened up in the closing stages.

Miller also missed a half chance to double his tally and put the game out of sight with a minute to go, sending his shot just wide. The result was secured when Nishan Velupillay netted in injury time. Victory in front of almost 47,000 roaring fans at the Adelaide Oval puts the Socceroos back on track in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with their first win in the second stage setting them up for next Tuesday’s huge showdown with Japan in Saitama.