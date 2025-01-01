Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the video above as we provide the latest Hibs transfer chat with the window now open.

Transfer chatter is in full swing and Hibs are likely to be active when it comes to the winter window.

January 1st means a Happy New Year but football fans know that the first month will be dominated by who stays or goes from their respective clubs. Hibs have a number of out of contract stars while they could look to do business themselves in the way.

There’s been talk of Zander Clark appearing on the Hibs radar ahead of the summer window, with the Hearts goalkeeper frustrated by lack of playing time across the city. But who could fill the gloves in the short-term?

Then there is the Bill Foley link-up to consider and individual storylines to consider. During this month, the Edinburgh Evening News will provide a weekly transfer bulletin with our club correspondent, John Greechan. Watch our first edition in the video player above to get yourself clued up on Hibs’ situation.