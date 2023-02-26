'We came here with about 11 fit players' - Dean Gibson happy with derby point as he reveals extent of Hibs injury problems
Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson was happy with a point from the Edinburgh derby – because he was convinced Hearts had a ‘great opportunity’ to move six points clear in the table.
The two teams went into the SWPL1 clash and second Capital Cup meeting of the season with three points separating them in the league and with Hibs missing seven first-team players Eva Olid’s team might have fancied their chances of a rare victory over their city rivals.
But Micky McAlonie’s 22nd minute goal looked to have secured three points and back-to-back wins in the competition, until captain Georgia Hunter headed in a late equaliser to take the game to penalties, with the hosts prevailing 6-5.
Speaking afterwards Gibson was disappointed to have let the three points slip through their grasp but insisted that, in the circumstances, it was a decent draw.
"With what this club has been through this week, I'm nothing but proud of the players to come here and get a point. It’s disappointing to have thrown away two points in that manner but our Achilles’ heel this season, set-plays, came back to haunt us.
"We came here with about 11 fit players and I actually thought it was a great chance for Hearts to go six points clear of us but our players stood up and I thought we were by far the better side in the first half. Dani [Kosińska, sub goalkeeper] couldn't have gone on the pitch today; Ava Kuyken only passed a fitness test this morning so it was a case of only putting her on if we needed to. Leah Eddie was patched up, Siobhan Hunter was patched up… we were up against it, but we started the week wanting to seize the chance to go above them.”
As well as long-term absentees Rachael Boyle, Shannon McGregor, Poppy Lawson, Ailey Tebbett, and Crystal Thomas Hibs were without Rosie Livingstone and Lucy Parry, forcing a reshuffle in the starting line-up.
"Rosie and Lucy both have quad injuries. I'm not sure they'll be back for Wednesday [against Aberdeen at Meadowbank] but I’m hopeful of having at least one of them back for Hamilton next weekend,” Gibson continued.
"The three-game week has come at a horrendous time for us but we'll do our best to get as many players back for Wednesday. It's going to be touch and go – Lucy should definitely be back for Hamilton, Ava will be fit on Wednesday, but Rosie may be a couple of weeks.
"We tried this week to get a couple of emergency loans in but they fell flat, and a couple of the injuries we picked up were late in the week so it didn't give us a lot of time. We're still looking at loans and free agents but you don't want to have too big a squad. We'll continue to assess it over the next week.
"Shannon and Kirsty were both excellent, and did their chances no harm. We could have done with a few more defensive-minded heads on the bench going into the last ten minutes but we didn't have that. Players have come in and done the job we asked them to, and we were two minutes away from leaving with the three points.”