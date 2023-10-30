‘We can’t be complacent’ - Hibs boss wants repeat of Celtic efforts against County

Nick Montgomery has hailed his Hibs players for coming through an identity crisis against Celtic – and urged them to maintain the high standards set in the weekend draw against the reigning champions.

Hibs welcome Ross County to Easter Road tomorrow night, with Monty reminding his players to show “pride in the jersey” in every single game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleased with how his team bounced back from their 4-0 defeat at Ibrox to hold Celtic goalless, Montgomery said: “I expect the same attitude and desire for every game no matter the opposition.

“What’s non-negiotable is that you wear the Hibs shirt with pride and give 100 per cent every time you step on the pitch. I cannot question any of the attitudes or efforts from the boys.

“Coming up against the better teams is where your identity can be tested. I thought we stood strong at the weekend and played really well.

“It’s a work in progress. Of course you want to compete with the best teams but that takes time. What’s important is the team is developing and improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have ups and downs but what’s really key is that, when you have the downs, you stick to the game plan and bounce back in the best way possible.

“We did that against Celtic and it’s another foundation we can build on going forward.

“It’s about us continuing to push the boundaries and standards every single day and keep driving each other.