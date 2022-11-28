'We dared to be different': Hibs boss hits back at negative Capital Cup comments and outlines Champions League plan

A record crowd of 8,066 was at Easter Road on Sunday to witness Hibs overcome Hearts on penalties to lift the first edition of the Capital Cup after the SWPL league game ended 1-1. Following some negative comments about the format on social media. Gibson took to Twitter to voice his displeasure and defend the Edinburgh clubs.

“Disappointing to see so many people who are meant to support the women’s game have so many negative comments on the fixture”, he stated. “We again in Edinburgh broke the record attendance. The atmosphere was nothing like I’ve heard before at a women’s fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand completely people being confused by the penalty shoot out. Both clubs and the league agreed to the format, both clubs knew what the outcome would be if it was a draw. Women’s football tried something different and caught the imagination of over 8,000 people. It added an extra edge to an already competitive fixture. We dared to be different & in doing so, broke the attendance again.”

Dean Gibson wants his team to break into the top four permanently. Picture: Colin Poultney

The progress the women’s game is making in Scotland was underlined by the attendance smashing the previously set 5,512 in last year’s derby. Gibson now wants to see continued progress on the pitch from his team as he challenges them to “disrupt” the top three and compete for a Champions League position again in the future. His are currently sixth in the table, four points behind Hearts and one goal behind fifth-placed Partick Thistle after 11 games. Spartans are three points further back in eigth.

“My aim is to turn us back into a top four team”, he told Edinburgh Evening News. “I don’t mean that by finishing fourth in the league, what I mean was if we turn ourselves into a top-four team we will be really competing for the Champions League. Finishing fourth but 25 points behind, that’s not good enough, or getting to cup finals. If you look at the past two seasons it’s been Rangers, City or Celtic winning the league and the two cups. Glasgow City and Rangers got to the Champions League. The only success has come from them three.

Advertisement Hide Ad