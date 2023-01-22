Hibs beat Debbi McCulloch’s side in the Scottish Cup earlier in the month, but Spartans extracted revenge thanks to goals from Alana Marshall and Hannah Jordan. Nor Mustafa’s strike was a consolation, but Gibson came away from the game believing his side deserved at least a point.

“It's disappointing”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I don't think we deserved to lose the game and we didn't deserve to win it. I think a draw would have been a fair result. We had the bulk of possession and no team really created many chances and that was probably the story of the game – two wonder goals were scored. It looked like that was the only way a team was going to score. We lost the second pushing and you leave gaps at that point and those things can happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish international Leah Eddie also mirrored her manager's thoughts, believing that the hosts deserved at least a point. “We are hoping that it is just a blip and we can refocus on the next couple of games because every game at this point is really important”, she stated. “We need to go out and get three points in most games now to try and catch fourth place. We will wait and see, we will be back in on Monday, preparing for Partick Thistle.

“We didn't deserve to win, we didn't deserve to lose. In the changing room we are all really disappointed, We started both halves flat and just one mistake was getting to us.”

Katie Lockwood made her first start for the club after bagging her first goal last week, with fellow new signing Brooke Nunn also getting 60 minutes on the pitch. “They both look sharp”, Gibson added “Nunn slightly less, but she is not far away. Lockwood is ready, she had quite a good game, particularly in the second half. It was just one of those days where new players come in and go on, but these things happen and we just need to dust ourselves down and get on with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad