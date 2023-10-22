‘We grew up learning all about Sir Bobby’ - Hibs star pays tribute to United legend Charlton
Fish raised on tales of Busby Babes
Former Manchester United prospect Will Fish was brought up on stories of Sir Bobby Charlton’s footballing exploits.
And the Hibs defender offered some insight into the great man’s legacy as he reacted to news of Sir Bobby’s sad passing on Saturday.
“Growing up through the academy, the history was always shown to you,” said Fish, a local lad who progressed through the academy at United.
“You’d always learn about it - and we took trips to Munich for the Busby Babes etc. It’s obviously a really sad day for football and I’m sure everyone at United will be feeling the same.
“Obviously he is a legend at Manchester United. That will affect a lot of people. I just want to send my best wishes to everyone who is connected to him. It’s a really sad day for football.”