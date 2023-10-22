News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

‘We grew up learning all about Sir Bobby’ - Hibs star pays tribute to United legend Charlton

Fish raised on tales of Busby Babes

By John Greechan
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 22:30 BST

Former Manchester United prospect Will Fish was brought up on stories of Sir Bobby Charlton’s footballing exploits.

And the Hibs defender offered some insight into the great man’s legacy as he reacted to news of Sir Bobby’s sad passing on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Growing up through the academy, the history was always shown to you,” said Fish, a local lad who progressed through the academy at United.

Most Popular

“You’d always learn about it - and we took trips to Munich for the Busby Babes etc. It’s obviously a really sad day for football and I’m sure everyone at United will be feeling the same.

“Obviously he is a legend at Manchester United. That will affect a lot of people. I just want to send my best wishes to everyone who is connected to him. It’s a really sad day for football.”

Related topics:Bobby CharltonManchester United