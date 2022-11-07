A brace from Krystyna Freda at Petershill Park secured Hibs an eleventh SWPL Cup final appearance as they defeated Eileen Gleeson’s side 2-1 with Mairead Fulton on target for City.

The win sets up a showdown with Rangers, who reached the final for the first time thanks to a 4-0 victory over Spartans at Ainslie Park. It means Hibs have a chance to win the trophy for a record-breaking eighth time in what will be their first cup final in three years.

Manager Dean Gibson told HibsTV: “I am obviously happy, but to put it into words after that is hard. We have been on a journey the last two and a half years. People have doubted us, doubted me personally, and the club at times. All we have done in the last two and a half years is ignore it, keep ticking away and get ourselves back into a position where Hibs are back in a final. It’s going to be a process for us to do it consistently, but we know when we go up against anyone we have got a chance.

Hibs celebrate a sensational semi-final victory over Glasgow City at Meadownbank. Picture: HFC

"People watch five-minute highlights on a Monday night and maybe not even full games and have uneducated opinions on us. What we have shown against two teams in the top end of the league against Rangers and [Glasgow] City is that we are a team that compete with anyone. No team in the league apart from us can compete with the top three like we do.”