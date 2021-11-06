We need to kill teams off, says Hibs Women boss Dean Gibson

Hibs head coach Dean Gibson wants his team to be more ruthless

The Hibees have responded well since a shock 3-2 defeat to Partick Thistle last month, reeling off league wins over Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies as well as securing their place in the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup where they will face Celtic next Sunday.

Boss Dean Gibson is happy with the response since the setback against Thistle, but he knows the arrival of an undefeated City squad to Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena tomorrow will be a step up in terms of opposition.

He said: "We need to learn to kill teams off but, in saying that, the amount of possession and the way we've played in the last few games is promising and definitely an improvement on the earlier part of the season.

“People might look at the scorelines and think that Hibs are just scraping by but when you delve deeper into the stats, the possession, the chances, we're doing more than that so I'm really proud of the girls.

"They just keep going and you only need one goal to win a game. If you defend your own net, then you've done your job."

Elsewhere, bottom side Hearts are away to Partick Thistle, with Eva Olid's players going in search of just their second win this season as they battle relegation.

Spartans are also on the road at Hamilton.