'We're such a poor team': Hibs fans react to 1-1 draw with Dundee United

Here’s how the fans reacted to the game on social media...

@scottmillar1: “Maloney talked about personalities before the game, there were none on the pitch today. 4 shots on target. Couple more than usual to be fair.”

@PapaMcintosh: "Where we deserve to be. Been awful all season. Next two weeks give me the fear.”

Harry Clarke wheels away in delight after taking full advantage of an error from Dundee United defender Liam Smith during Hibs' 1-1 draw at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@Stuartm72286016: "How bad are we when Motherwell win their first game this year and are above us.”

@Steve_Hibees: “We’re such a poor team. There’s nothing but garbage in this league and we can’t win games. Our form is an abomination.”

@Cybernat2015_: "Cannae even beat United at home. We now need to beat Hearts at Tynie which I can't see happening. Aberdeen will beat Ross County so a draw isnae good enough as they have a better goal difference. We've been s**** most of the season anyway.”

@jxhn_lex: "The refereeing in this country is a f****** scam. How the f*** has it become this bad?”

@Parry187507: “We had a chance at the end on the break. Dundee Utd pushed for the winner harder than us.”

@Jbuch100: “Mental this club still charge us £30 a ticket for this p***”

@Chrisfinn2703: "That Melkersen chance at the end feels like a sliding doors moment for Hibs. Score and it’s 3 points, in 4th place and 3 goals in 3 for our striker going in to a huge couple of games. He didn’t, obviously so it doesn’t mean anything, actually! Decent second half though. Made chances and played with a purpose. Better than the first half policy of ‘get it to Jasper and see what happens’. Thought Dundee United were atrocious! McNulty…hoooocie mama he’s bad.”

@9125analysis: "Pushed and pushed but still lacking that clinical edge. Huge penalty shout & really poor miss from Melkersen at the end. Our highest xG (1.19) in the league since the home defeat to St.Mirren (1.42) back in Feb. Really poor goal to lose but Clarke a real positive.”

@calgra90: “Dominated that second half. Melkersen has to score at the end there! Lost something when Newell went off but like the look of Clarke.”

